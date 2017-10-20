Gingery Tofu Noodle Soup, Plus 4 More Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week’s meal plan is comfort food — with a twist! From an aromatic vegetarian soup to steak and potatoes served with a spicy arugula green sauce, dinner will surprise and delight everyone all week long. And did we mention it’s all ready in 45 minutes or less? Scroll through our gallery below for inspiration.
Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.
A cozy and aromatic vegetarian noodle soup that will warm you against the chill. Packed with sporuts, spinach, leeks, ginger and c ilantro for loads of flavour. Get the recipe.