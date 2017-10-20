Gingery Tofu Noodle Soup, Plus 4 More Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipes

This week’s meal plan is comfort food — with a twist! From an aromatic vegetarian soup to steak and potatoes served with a spicy arugula green sauce, dinner will surprise and delight everyone all week long. And did we mention it’s all ready in 45 minutes or less? Scroll through our gallery below for inspiration.

1 of 6 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Gingery tofu and rice noodle soup Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

A cozy and aromatic vegetarian noodle soup that will warm you against the chill. Packed with sporuts, spinach, leeks, ginger and c ilantro for loads of flavour. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make gingery-tofu noodle soup