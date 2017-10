Gingery Tofu Noodle Soup, Plus 4 More Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipes

This week’s meal plan is comfort food — with a twist! From an aromatic vegetarian soup to steak and potatoes served with a spicy arugula green sauce, dinner will surprise and delight everyone all week long. And did we mention it’s all ready in 45 minutes or less? Scroll through our gallery below for inspiration.

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Gingery tofu and rice noodle soup Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

A cozy and aromatic vegetarian noodle soup that will warm you against the chill. Packed with sporuts, spinach, leeks, ginger and c ilantro for loads of flavour. Get the recipe.

Tuesday: Pork adobo with napa cabbage Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4. Saucy pork and cabbage are served over fragrant jasmine rice for a hearty and aromatic finish. Get the recipe

Wednesday: Flank steak and hashbrowns Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4. Pan-grilled (or barbecued — it's not that cold out just yet), this flank steak is amazing when topped with a spicy arugula green sauce. Serve with hash browns and extra greens. Get the recipe

Thursday: Kung Pao chicken stir fry Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4. This delicious stir fry's soy-sherry sauce works just as well with pork or firm tofu. As with all stir-fries, have all ingredients prepped and measured before starting to cook. Get the recipe

Friday: One pan pizza pasta Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 8. A different take on pizza night comes with this dish: It's all the things you love about pizza and pasta, together. Get the recipe

Dessert: Malted milk hot chocolate Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4 Whether you want to keep it classic or add a little kick, a cuppa hot chocolate can satisfy that sweets craving. Get the recipe

Watch: How to make gingery-tofu noodle soup