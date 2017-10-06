Recipe Collections

Leftover Turkey Panini, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

For dinner this week, start with the best of the leftovers, and move on to bright vegetable soup, creamy pappardelle pasta and more.

by

Slip into the week with an easy (and delicious) plan that will take the pressure off of dinner — starting with an elegant leftover turkey panini. Then keep things simple and comforting, with dishes like cozy Thai vegetable soup, an entertaining-worthy cream pasta — and more. Read through our gallery below for the entire plan.

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

Monday: Turkey and prosciutto panini with sage

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.
If you cooked your bird on Sunday, start the week with a luxury take on the leftover turkey sandwich! Fresh sage, crusty italian bread, prosciutto and mustard (to start) makes a satisfying close to the long weekend. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Watch: How to make this week’s dessert — chocolate pudding
Resources