Leftover Turkey Panini, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

Slip into the week with an easy (and delicious) plan that will take the pressure off of dinner — starting with an elegant leftover turkey panini. Then keep things simple and comforting, with dishes like cozy Thai vegetable soup, an entertaining-worthy cream pasta — and more. Read through our gallery below for the entire plan.
Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.
If you cooked your bird on Sunday, start the week with a luxury take on the leftover turkey sandwich! Fresh sage, crusty italian bread, prosciutto and mustard (to start) makes a satisfying close to the long weekend. Get the recipe.