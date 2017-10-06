Leftover Turkey Panini, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

Slip into the week with an easy (and delicious) plan that will take the pressure off of dinner — starting with an elegant leftover turkey panini. Then keep things simple and comforting, with dishes like cozy Thai vegetable soup, an entertaining-worthy cream pasta — and more. Read through our gallery below for the entire plan.

Photo, Sian Richards. Monday: Turkey and prosciutto panini with sage Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

If you cooked your bird on Sunday, start the week with a luxury take on the leftover turkey sandwich! Fresh sage, crusty italian bread, prosciutto and mustard (to start) makes a satisfying close to the long weekend. Get the recipe.

2. Monday: Thai sweet potato red curry soup Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 8.

Celebrate warm food and sweater weather with a hearty colourful bowl — it’s pure comfort on a cool fall day. Get the recipe.

3. Tuesday: Bacon and mushroom pappardelle Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

With crisp chunks of bacon, earthy mushrooms and white wine leading the way, dinner is both easy comfort food and an elegant indulgence. Get the recipe.

4. Wednesday: Quick chicken parmesan Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

This recipe for crisp chicken with lush tomato sauce, melty cheese and fresh sprigs of basil is so satisfying, you’ll want to make it every week. Get the recipe.

5. Thursday: Curried lamb tortillas Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

The sauté pan does most of the work, then it’s all about assembly — starring a creamy yogurt base, fresh mint and bright citrus finish. Get the recipe.

6. Dessert: Make-ahead chocolate pudding Ready in: 20 min (plus chilling). Serves: 8.

Why buy the plastic cups when the homemade stuff is so much better? Top this smooth and creamy treat with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for a decadent flourish. Tip: Make it Thursday night, put it in the fridge to chill, and you can serve dessert in under five minutes Friday. Get the recipe. Next

Watch: How to make this week’s dessert — chocolate pudding