5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

From an über-healthy grain bowl to creamy risotto and a Friday-night treat, this week, dinner’s a breeze to put together.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Curried lamb tortillas

Ready in: 25 mins. Serves: 4. 

A hint of mint creates a nice flavour balance for these tortillas, which lets the sauté pan do the heavy lifting. Get the recipe.

