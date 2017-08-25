Recipe Collections

Grilled Flank Steak Plus 4 More Fast Weeknight Dinners

Spend less time over the stove and more time in the sunshine with recipes that are all ready in 30 minutes or less.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Monday: Pasta Pomodoro

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.
Take your tastebuds to Italy with a simple five-ingredient pasta everyone will love. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Watch: How To Cook Steak In The Oven
Resources