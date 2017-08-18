Advertisement
Recipe Collections

Sriracha Chicken and Sweet Potato Fries Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinners

Make meal time exciting with fresh takes on classic dishes like caesar salad and chicken drumsticks.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Sriracha drumsticks with sweet potato fries

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.
Monday night’s dinner couldn’t be easier: just throw everything onto a sheet pan — and viola! Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Chatelaine Quickies: Provencal sheet pan salmon
Resources