Recipe Collections

Easy tandoori lamb with salsa plus 4 more weeknight dinners

A dinner plan packed with fresh corn, juicy tomatoes and the best of summer’s stone fruit.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

Monday: Cold noodles with shrimp and peaches

Ready in: 10 min. Serves: 4.
Fiery chilis and fresh herbs offset the sweet, ripe peaches in this no-cook dinner bowl. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
22 peach recipes to try before summer is over
12 straight-from-the-freezer meal ideas to bust hangry in a flash
Chatelaine Quickies: Summer corn pasta salad

Resources