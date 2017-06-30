Recipe Collections

Seared scallops plus 4 more tasty weeknight dinners

From Thai-inspired chicken skewers to an easy pesto pasta, this week’s dinner plan delivers a world of flavours.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Curried coconut chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.
With an addictive curry and coconut sauce you’ll want to make these spicy chicken skewers over and over — good thing they’re quick! Get the recipe.

