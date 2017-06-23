Recipe Collections

Fresh Sicilian pasta plus 4 more fast and flavourful dinners

A full dinner plan for Monday to Friday, starring a bounty of fresh produce.

by

Every Friday we’re serving up a new weeknight dinner plan. All you need to do is grab the groceries and know that the week ahead is free of last-minute stress and hustle. (Bonus: Each meal is ready in 45 minutes or less.)

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

Monday: Fresh Sicilian pasta

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 6.
This fast pasta has a no-cook sauce that is half spicy, half sweet, and 100% delicious. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
Our 24 favourite strawberry recipes for summer
Grilled pizza
Salmon and asparagus sheet pan dinner

Resources