Steak salad plus 4 other dinner recipes you can make in 30 minutes or less

For nights when you need a quick turnaround, these fast recipes will come to the rescue.

Monday: Pappardelle and zucchini pasta

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.
A combination of noodles and spiralized zucchini keeps this spring pasta on the lighter side, so you can start your week off on a healthy note. Get the recipe.

