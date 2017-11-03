Recipe Collections

A Citrusy Vegetarian Salad, Plus 4 More Dinner Recipes To Make This Week

This week, dinner is a mix of healthful, seasonal ingredients and warming, hearty dishes. From cheesy lasagna rolls, crisp fennel-orange salad with goat cheese or a saucy mango pork chop — the recipes are enticing, easy to make, and ready in 35 minutes or less (except the lasagna and date squares, but they’re well worth waiting for). Find you dinner inspiration below:

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Monday: Winter panzanella

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.
A citrusy vegetarian salad with crunchy croutons and fresh parsley to garnish. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to prepare fennel

 

