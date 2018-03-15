Sheet-Pan Salmon, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Salmon and asparagus sheet pan dinner

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Not only do one-pan dinners save you a bunch of time in the kitchen, they also save you from having to wash a bunch of dishes. Get the recipe.

2. Tuesday: Chicken salad with coconut rainbow slaw

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Grab a rotisserie chicken and a salad kit on the way home, dress it up with a few key ingredients, and voilá, a healthy meal that’s ready in under 30 minutes. Get the recipe.

3. Wednesday: One-pan primavera pasta with spring peas

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Just like Monday’s dinner, this one comes together in one dish (watch it happen here if you don’t believe us)! Full of fresh veg, it’s the perfect weeknight meal. Get the recipe.

4. Thursday: Pork medallions with arugula and apples

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Montreal steak spice isn’t just for beef, it’s also delicious on pork tenderloin. Here, the pork gets sliced and served over fresh greens and topped with a warm pan dressing and shaved parmesan for a restaurant-worthy meal. Get the recipe.

5. Friday: Grilled steak tacos

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

End the week with great friends and great food — these tacos are perfect for easy entertaining. Top with pico de gallo, avocado and a squeeze of lime for a super-fresh fiesta. Get the recipe.

6. Dessert: Perfect Portuguese tarts