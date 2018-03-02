Creamy Tortellini Alfredo, Plus 4 More Dinner Recipes To Make This Week

1. Monday: Tortellini alfredo with peas and bacon

Ready in: 25 mins. Serves: 8.

Cheesy tortellini in a cream sauce mixed with crisp bacon, peas and parmesan. It’s a warm and comforting pasta perfect for the cold days of late winter. Get this alfredo pasta recipe.

2. Tuesday: Chickpea and sweet potato curry

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 6.

This gluten-free, one-pot recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. And it won’t mess up the kitchen, so you can forget dish duty and pull up a seat on the couch for a little extra prime-time me time. Get this curry stew recipe.

3. Wednesday: Chicken salad with almond dressing

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Under 400 calories, this citrusy chicken salad is a filling and healthy weeknight meal. Get this chicken salad recipe.

4. Thursday: Apricot-pistachio salmon

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

For those nights when you’re craving sweet and savoury, opt for these baked salmon fillets with golden florets of roasted cauliflower. Get this baked salmon recipe.

5. Friday: Sweet-and-spicy beef stir-fry

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Saucy, tender-crisp vegetables and beef over fluffy rice make up the perfect Friday night stir-fry. Get this beef stir fry recipe.

6. Dessert: Triple-chocolate brownies