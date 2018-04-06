Recipe Collections

Sesame-Crusted Arctic Char, And 4 Other Quick And Easy Dinner Recipes

From a pan-fried fillet to our favourite stir fry, this week’s dinner plan is simple and delicious.

by

This week, dinner is ready in 35 minutes or less every night. From fast, pan-fried fish to easy kung pao chicken and more, this week’s meal plan is short on cooking time, and packed with flavour. Get inspired for the week ahead with these recipes:

Monday: Sesame-crusted Arctic char
Watch: How to make Kung Pao chicken stir fry
