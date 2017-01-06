5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

Find a little more time for yourself with our pre-prepared weeknight dinner plan (we even have ideas for the leftovers).

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Shrimp-fried quinoa

Ready in: 25 minutes. Serves: 4.
Quick-cooking shrimp and vegetables mean this recipe is ready to eat in no time. It’s also a pefectly low-key way to start off the week. Get the recipe.

Next

Don’t forget the leftovers! Here’s how to use up any extra ingredients these dishes leave in the fridge:

Leftover edamame: Edamame-tahini dip
Whirl 1 cup cooked edamame, 1/4 cup water, 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tbsp each grated fresh ginger, rice vinegar, tahini and sesame oil and 1 minced garlic clove in a food processor until smooth. Refrigerate at least two hours before serving with rice crackers or crudités.

Leftover leeks: Quick pickled leeks
Boil 2 cleaned sliced leeks (white and light green parts only) in mixture of 1.2 cup water, 1/4 cup white-wine vinegar and 1 tsp coarse salt in a small saucepan for 10 min. Scoop out and rinse under cold running water. Cool water mixture and return leeks to it. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Leftover cucumber: English cucumber salad
Peel an English cucumber, leaving alternating green stripes. Slice in half lengthwise and scrape out seeds. Thinly slice into half moons. Whisk 2 tbsp rice vinegar, 1 tsp each sugar and sesame oil and 1/8 tsp salt in a small bowl. Toss cucumbers in dressing. Sprinkle with 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds.

Leftover couscous: Breakfast couscous
Combine 1 cup couscous, 1/4 cup golden raisins and 1/4 tsp cinnamon in a bowl. Pour in 1 1/2 cups hot milk and cover with a kitchen towel for 10 min. Fluff with a fork and divide mixture among 4 bowls. Pour in more milk and top with toasted almonds or walnuts. Drizzle with honey.

Leftover shrimp: Chopped shrimp and avocado salad
Whisk 1 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp lime zest, 1 tsp each honey and Dijon and 1/4 tsp salt in a large bowl. Mix with 1/2 340-g pkg raw frozen peeled shrimp (thawed, patted dry and chopped), 2 cups chopped romaine, 1 diced avocado and 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper.

