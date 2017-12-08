10 Easy Recipes For The Ultimate Devilled Eggs

Using one simple base recipe and some imaginative add-ins and garnishes, there are infinite ways to trick out these retro bites.

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Classic devilled eggs Start with this simple devilled eggs base. It’s great as is, or you can trick it out in a myriad of ways (as you’ll see in the slides ahead). Get the recipe.

Tips and tricks for how to make devilled eggs

The fresher the eggs, the more difficult they are to peel, so choose the slightly older eggs in your refrigerator.

To prevent a dark green ring from forming around the yolks, cool the eggs rapidly in running cold water as soon as they’re finished cooking.

After draining and cooling eggs, gently crack them all over and keep them soaking in cold water, then start peeling from the large end.

For smooth, clean edges, use a sharp knife to cut eggs in half. Avoid serrated knives.

Use a whisk to mash yolks or put them through a sieve to keep them light and velvety. A piping bag fitted with a star tip will give your yolks a swirly, elegant finish.

Watch: The best way to peel a boiled egg