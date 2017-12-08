Recipe Collections

10 Easy Recipes For The Ultimate Devilled Eggs

With one simple base recipe and a selection of imaginative add-ins and garnishes, there are infinite ways to trick out these retro bites.

by

Using one simple base recipe and some imaginative add-ins and garnishes, there are infinite ways to trick out these retro bites.

1 of 10

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Classic devilled eggs

Start with this simple devilled eggs base. It’s great as is, or you can trick it out in a myriad of ways (as you’ll see in the slides ahead). Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Tips and tricks for how to make devilled eggs

  • The fresher the eggs, the more difficult they are to peel, so choose the slightly older eggs in your refrigerator.
  • To prevent a dark green ring from forming around the yolks, cool the eggs rapidly in running cold water as soon as they’re finished cooking.
  • After draining and cooling eggs, gently crack them all over and keep them soaking in cold water, then start peeling from the large end.
  • For smooth, clean edges, use a sharp knife to cut eggs in half. Avoid serrated knives.
  • Use a whisk to mash yolks or put them through a sieve to keep them light and velvety. A piping bag fitted with a star tip will give your yolks a swirly, elegant finish.

Watch: The best way to peel a boiled egg

 

Resources