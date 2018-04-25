21 Pizza Recipes That Are Better Than Delivery (Sorry, You Still Have To Cook Them)

1. Artisanal margherita pizza

The most classic of classics. It’s all about that tomato sauce, cheese and fresh basil. Get this artisanal margherita pizza recipe.

2. Alsatian pizza

This savoury pizza is ready in no time, and you hardly have to do any work (we used naan bread and jarred caramelized onions, shh). Get this Alsatian pizza recipe.

3. Shakshuka pizza

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, onions, spices, fresh greens and baked eggs pack every bite of this 35-minute pizza with flavour. Get this shakshuka pizza recipe.

4. Easy Spanakopita pizza

A creative take on our favourite savoury Greek pastry. Sautéed spinach, onions and garlic over yogurt with feta and a runny egg? Perfection. Get this spanakopita pizza recipe.

5. Grilled pizza

It takes a little leap of faith to toss raw pizza dough directly onto the grates, but after you’ve done it once, you’ll never go back. Get this grilled pizza recipe.

6. Tuscan margherita pizza

Hosting guests? Throw a DIY pizza party with variety of toppings (we like this Tuscan margherita version), and get creative! Get this Tuscan margherita pizza recipe.

7. BBQ chicken pizza

Ready in under 30 minutes, this is a family favourite that will win everyone over. Get this BBQ chicken pizza recipe.

8. Italian pizza

Each slice has artichoke, pepperoni, soppressata, and parmesan layered over rich passata. Heaven. Get this Italian pizza recipe.

9. Pita pizza with hummus and mint

Topped with healthy veggies and protein-rich hummus, this recipe is a simple and healthy take on pizza night. Get this pita pizza with hummus and mint recipe.

10. BLT Pizza

Your favourite sandwich gets a makeover! Our easy weeknight shortcut? Naan bread. Get this BLT pizza recipe.

11. Skillet pizza

Fresh, fast and homemade, this is the pizza recipe to keep on hand for busy weeknights. Get this skillet pizza recipe.

12. Grilled vegetable pizza

Go vegetarian tonight with crisp flatbread, lightly grilled zucchini, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Get this grilled vegetable pizza recipe.

13. Indian vegetarian pizza with lime raita

Take pizza night on a world tour, starting with this hearty vegetarian recipe. Get this Indian vegetarian pizza with lime raita recipe.

14. Prosciutto and arugula pizza

No time to make pizza dough? Use flatbread for a quick, substantial base, and add your own toppings. Our choice? Red chili, citrus zest, tomatoes, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and arugula. Get this prosciutto and arugula pizza recipe.

15. Fennel and sausage pizza

Five minutes of prep mean this pizza is ready in just 15 mins. (Way faster than takeout.) Get this fennel and sausage pizza recipe.

16. Beet-zza

Six simple ingredients — with puff pastry and flavourful roasted beets as the headliners — make this pizza an elegant and easy party appetizer. Get this beet-zza recipe.

17. Three-cheese pizza with sun-dried tomatoes

Perfect for the cheese lover: This blend of mozzarella, provolone and parmesan complemented with sun dried tomatoes will have your mouth watering. Get this three-cheese pizza with sun-dried tomatoes recipe.

18. Modern margherita pizza

Substitute mozzarella for goat cheese, and you have an instant (and delicious) twist on a classic. Get this modern margherita pizza recipe.

19. Blue cheese pizza with pears and arugula

Go gourmet and try bold flavours on your pizza tonight. Serve with mustard sauce to finish. Get this blue cheese pizza with pears and arugula recipe.

20. Middle-Eastern lamb pizza

Keep the world pizza tour going with a stop in the Middle East for inspiration. This rustic pizza is full of rich flavours (and plenty of colourful vegetables). Get this Middle-Eastern lamb pizza recipe.

21. Butter-chicken pizza