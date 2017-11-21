12 Perfect Gingerbread Cookies For The Holidays

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
As the holidays approach, there’s there’s nothing quite like the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread filling the house (except perhaps fresh pine, if you’re putting up a tree). And this year, choosing your gingerbread fix just got a little harder: from our rich and chewy gingerbread, to perfectly crisp gingersnaps and Belgian-style speculaas cookies, the gallery below is more than full of festive inspiration. We doubt you can choose just one:
These crispy cookies offer a satisfying crunch. And the best part: since the dough can be refrigerated (plus the baked cookies keep for five days in an airtight containter), these are great make-ahead treats. Get the recipe.