25 Hearty Fall Chicken Recipes To Start Dishing Up Now

It’s finally time to start dishing up your favourite comfort foods again! From flaky pot pie to steaming-hot soup, we’ll be cozying up with these dishes well into the winter.

There’s always one thing to celebrate when summer closes up shop for the year: comfort food. From saucy butter chicken over hot rice, to lick-your-fingers-delicious fried chicken and creamy pot pie — the options (for poultry alone) are nearly endless. Find dinner inspiration in the gallery below:

Braised chicken and tomato stew

What is braising? A classic method of cooking less-tender cuts of meat and vegetables, braising starts with a pan-sear so the food gains colour and flavour. It’s then cooked gently, covered, in barely bubbling liquid until exceedingly tender. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to roast a perfect chicken

 

 

