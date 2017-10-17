25 Hearty Fall Chicken Recipes To Start Dishing Up Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
There’s always one thing to celebrate when summer closes up shop for the year: comfort food. From saucy butter chicken over hot rice, to lick-your-fingers-delicious fried chicken and creamy pot pie — the options (for poultry alone) are nearly endless. Find dinner inspiration in the gallery below:
What is braising? A classic method of cooking less-tender cuts of meat and vegetables, braising starts with a pan-sear so the food gains colour and flavour. It’s then cooked gently, covered, in barely bubbling liquid until exceedingly tender. Get the recipe.