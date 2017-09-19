Recipe Collections

7 Ways To Use Nutrient-Rich Ingredients To Give Dessert A Boost

Beets in brownies? Trust us, it’s delicious. Satisfy your sweet tooth with good-for-you ingredients and these healthy-eating tips.

Enjoy your dessert even more tonight, knowing that it’s packing a little extra punch. From heart-healthy walnuts to protein-laden ingredients like chia seeds, it’s easy to make your dishes work a little harder for you. Get inspiration in the gallery below:

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Add legumes

The black beans go unnoticed in chocolate cake, and provide a rich, fudgy texture. Half a cup provides 8 g of protein and 9 g of fibre. Get the recipe for our black bean chocolate cake.

 

Watch: How to make chia and coconut pudding

 

