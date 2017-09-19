7 Ways To Use Nutrient-Rich Ingredients To Give Dessert A Boost

Enjoy your dessert even more tonight, knowing that it’s packing a little extra punch. From heart-healthy walnuts to protein-laden ingredients like chia seeds, it’s easy to make your dishes work a little harder for you. Get inspiration in the gallery below:

1 of 7 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Add legumes The black beans go unnoticed in chocolate cake, and provide a rich, fudgy texture. Half a cup provides 8 g of protein and 9 g of fibre. Get the recipe for our black bean chocolate cake.

Watch: How to make chia and coconut pudding