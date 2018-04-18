Recipe Collections

18 Fresh Spring Pasta Recipes To Start Enjoying Now

Ready to change the menu after a long winter? Start with these pastas, packed with fresh herbs, simple spices and loads of vegetables.

Nearly a month into spring, we’re still waiting for the sun to come out to stay. So until it does, we’re channelling warm weather vibes with fresh recipes! Pasta is one of our favourites for the in-between days of a blustery spring: it can be dressed up (or down) in any number of ways, whether it’s filled with fresh veggies, or pared down to a simple 6-ingredient carbonara. Find your dinner inspiration with the pasta recipes below:

