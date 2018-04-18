18 Fresh Spring Pasta Recipes To Start Enjoying Now

1. Easy lemon pasta

Is doesn’t get more fresh and zesty than this pasta. Whip up a simple plate for an Italian-styled evening, and savour simple, delicious ingredients. Get this easy lemon pasta recipe.

2. Zucchini pasta recipe

Egg noodles, spiralized vegetables, fresh cheese and herbs all come together for a mouthwateringly tasty dish. Get this pappardelle zucchini pasta recipe.

3. Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta

Topped with panko to give it a bit of crunch, this olive-oil based pasta is a light vegetarian meal ready in less than 30 minutes. Get this Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta recipe.

4. Fresh ricotta gnocchi with tomato and corn salad

Making your own pasta might seem like a hassle, but the smooth, velvety-light gnocchi is definitely worthwhile. Get this fresh ricotta gnocchi with tomato and corn salad recipe.

5. Shrimp primavera pasta

Loaded with fresh pepper and asparagus, this pasta lets its natural flavours do the heavy lifting. Get this shrimp primavera pasta recipe.

6. Spanish carbonara with arugula salad

Served with a fresh green salad, this dish is the best of late winter and early spring! The creamy noodles and crisp chorizo are offset perfectly by the peppery, vinaigrette-drizzled salad. Get this Spanish carbonara recipe.

7. Garlic shrimp and feta linguine

The only dish to make when you’re strapped for time, but want a filling meal (it’s ready in just 20 minutes). Kitchen tip: No feta? Goat cheese works just as well here. Get this garlic shrimp and feta linguine recipe.

8. One-pot primavera pasta with spring peas

You can make this bright pasta with just one pan. (Enough said, right?) Get this one-pot primavera pasta with spring peas recipe.

9. Pasta pomodoro

Plum tomatoes, fresh basil — and a nice bottle of wine — this meal is all about relaxed elegance. (And did we mention it’s a five-ingredient recipe?) Get this pasta pomodoro recipe.

10. Linguine with spicy gremolata shrimp

Gremolata — a minced blend of garlic, fresh parsley and orange zest — gives big-time flavour to this shrimp entrée. Get this linguine with spicy gremolata shrimp recipe.

11. Bucatini carbonara

Creamy pasta with thin slices of pancetta, fresh sprigs of parsley and a dusting of parmesan cheese is a heavenly (and simple!) combination for dinner. Get this bucatini carbonara recipe.

12. Fresh Sicilian pasta

This 20-minute pasta is almost as simple as it gets: throw the sauce’s ingredients into the blender, blitz until smooth, then pour over hot noodles. Get this fresh Sicilian pasta recipe.

13. Sugar snap pea and asparagus pasta

A simple weeknight dinner, rich in the first flavours of the season. Get this sugar snap pea and asparagus pasta recipe.

14. Spicy spaghettini with goat cheese, tomato and artichoke

A simple recipe ideal for a family dinner, yet elegant enough for guests. Get this spicy spaghettini with goat cheese, tomato and artichoke recipe.

15. Garlicky chicken pasta

This quick pasta dish, packed with protein and healthy vegetables is a weeknight go-to in our kitchen. Get this garlicky chicken pasta recipe.

16. Asian noodle salad

Topped with charred calamari and fresh cilantro, this vermicelli noodle salad comes together as a a light and zesty meal. Get this Asian noodle salad recipe.

17. Roasted-tomato pappardelle

This roasted tomato dish is a 20-minute wonder, bursting with juicy flavour. Get this roasted-tomato pappardelle recipe.

18. Artichoke and lemon pasta