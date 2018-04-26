Flank Steak Salad, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Follow our dinner plans and cook along with us every week as we use flavourful, easy recipes to make meals in 45 minutes or less. And leftovers — what leftovers? The simple set of recipes below helps you use up any odds and ends when the week is over. And don’t forget this printable grocery list! It has everything you need to buy, plus a few items keep your pantry stocked.

How To use Up The Leftovers

1. Leftover Basil

Bell pepper bruschetta

Broil 4 red peppers on a baking sheet, turning often, until charred and soft, about 30 min. Cool, then peel, discard seeds and finely chop. Stir with 3 tbsp finely chopped basil, 2 tbsp finely chopped capers, 1 tbsp each lemon juice and olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt in a bowl. Season with fresh pepper. Serve on toasted sliced French bread.

2. Leftover Shallots

Easy tomato pasta

Cook 4 thinly sliced shallots in 1/4 cup olive oil in an extra-large frying pan over medium until soft, 3 min. Add 280-g cherry tomatoes and 1/2 tsp salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in 4 cups cooked rigatoni, 1/4 cup each pasta cooking water and finely grated parmesan, and 1 tbsp lemon zest. Season with fresh pepper.

3. Leftover Rice Paper

Creamy wasabi tuna wrap

Combine 170-g can chunk tuna, drained, with 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 1/2 tsp each lime zest and juice, 1/2 tsp soy sauce and 1/4 tsp wasabi paste in a small bowl. Divide among 4 soaked and tender rice paper rounds with 1 small shredded carrot, 1 thinly sliced baby cucumber and 1/2 cup shredded lettuce. Roll into a log.

4. Leftover Pickled Jalapeños

Jalapeño popper quesadillas

Stir 1/2 250-g pkg cream cheese, at room temperature, with 1/2 cup grated monterey jack cheese, 2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro and 1 tbsp finely chopped pickled jalapenos. Spread mixture over half of 2 large flour tortillas. Fold other half overtop. Pan-fry in a lightly oiled non-stick pan until golden, 2 to 3 min per side. Cut into wedges to serve.

5. Leftover Limes

Lime-sicle shake

Whirl 3 cups vanilla ice cream with 1 1/2 cups milk, 1/4 cup lime juice and 1 tbsp lime zest in a blender until smooth. Serve topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

