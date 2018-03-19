Our 15 Favourite Spring Recipes To Start Making Right Now

1. Smoked trout salad with horseradish

Packed with fresh herbs and tossed in zesty dressing this smoked trout salad will become a family favourite right away (our kitchen team cannot stop eating it). Get this smoked trout salad recipe.

2. Chicken and spring onion salad

Served with a fresh onion salad, this meal is perfect for the spring market season, when local fresh produce is still just trickling onto the shelves in store. Tip: Grilled green onions are sweet, tender and smoky — a delicious addition to salads. Get this chicken and spring onion salad recipe.

3. Sicilian zucchini boats

Packed with vegetables, these roasted zucchini boats make a colourful spring side dish or appetizer. Get this zucchini boats recipe.

4. Shaved asparagus salad

Tired of normal salad? Skip the lettuce, and use fresh asparagus instead. Get this shaved asparagus salad recipe.

5. Garlic shrimp and feta linguine

The only dish to make when you’re strapped for time, but want a filling meal (it’s ready in just 20 minutes). Kitchen tip: No feta? Goat cheese works just as well here. Get the recipe.

6. Baked chicken and asparagus

For when you’re craving something simple and seasonal. Get this pan-baked chicken and asparagus recipe.

7. Matcha chia pudding

Skip overnight oatmeal and try a breakfast pudding with a couple of trendy ingredients. Green tea matcha powder for colour and flavour, and chia for that perfect pudding texture. Get this matcha chia pudding recipe.

8. Halibut with asparagus and bacon-rhubarb chutney

Roasted asparagus and a savoury rhubarb sauce make dinner a quick, healthy and colourful ode to spring. Get this halibut with rhubarb chutney recipe.

9. Avocado and snap pea salad rolls

Take salad out of the bowl and onto your plates with easy to pick up rice paper rolls. These super-green rolls take advantage of all your favourites: avocado, butter lettuce and fresh herbs like mint and basil. Get this avocado and snap pea salad rolls recipe.

10. Tomato tabbouleh

Start spring with a meal packed with shaved yellow zucchini paired with fresh herbs and juicy tomatoes. Get this tomato tabbouleh recipe.

11. Flank steak with gremolata and hashbrowns

A zesty, green arugula gremolata will liven up your plates for spring (and get you grilling outside!). Get our steak and gremolata recipe.

12. Lemon meringue trifle

An elegant and brightly coloured spring dessert you can serve up over the Easter weekend. Get this lemon meringue trifle recipe.

13. Baked asparagus fries

For when you’re craving fries, but don’t want all the extra calories. Get this baked asparagus fries recipe.

14. One pot primavera pasta with spring peas

You can make this bright pasta with just one pan. (Enough said, right?) Get this one pot primavera pasta with spring peas recipe.

15. Grilled halloumi, zucchini and chickpea salad