25 squash recipes you’ve missed all summer

Winter squash is coming. Are you ready?

by

Harvested in early autumn, squash will keep for months – but you can start eating it now. From lasagna-stuffed spaghetti squash, to spiced acorn squash soup and cheesy macaroni with butternut squash (watch how it’s made below), the sky is the limit when it comes to potential applications in the kitchen. Here are 25 fall squash recipes to inspire you:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Roasted spaghetti squash with cheese

Spaghetti squash is a perfect alternative to, well spaghetti. The healthy gourd is stringy, but sturdy, and pairs well with a strong, hard cheese, like pecorino or parmesan. Get the recipe. 

Watch: How to make macaroni and cheese with butternut squash
