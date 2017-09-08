Recipe Collections

14 easy snack foods for hectic workdays

Ease back into the work week with simple, savoury snacks — and wave goodbye to the afternoon slump with smile on your face.

Chocolate-pretzel bar recipe

Granola bars

We thought homemade granola bars took hours to make and bake. Then we discovered this easy stovetop method. Make a batch this Sunday for easy weekday treats! Get the recipe.

Resources