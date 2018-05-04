20-Minute Pork Chops, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week’s dinner is a feast of colours and flavours — all ready in under 40 minutes. From fast-fry pork chops to a veggie-laden rice bowl followed by a trendy three-ingredient ice cream dessert (watch how the technique works below), it might be hard to decide which recipe to try first.