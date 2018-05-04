Recipe Collections

20-Minute Pork Chops, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Packed with colourful vegetables and interesting spices, this week’s meal plan is a feast of flavour.

This week’s dinner is a feast of colours and flavours — all ready in under 40 minutes. From fast-fry pork chops to a veggie-laden rice bowl followed by a trendy three-ingredient ice cream dessert (watch how the technique works below), it might be hard to decide which recipe to try first.

Find your dinner inspiration below:

Monday: Masala pork chops with mango chutney
Watch: How to make three-ingredient ice cream
