20-Minute Pork Chops, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Masala pork chops with mango chutney

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

In a hurry? Cut down on the already quick prep time by using a pre-chopped cauliflower and broccoli mix. Get the masala pork chops recipe.

2. Tuesday: Green shakshuka

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

Packed with greens (including peas, herbs and kale), this easy vegetarian meal is the perfect way to keep the week going strong. Get the green shakshuka recipe.

3. Wednesday: Hoisin chicken rice bowl

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Keep your dinner game strong (and healthy) with a grain bowl packed with chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews — plus a drizzle of sriracha for heat. Get the hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe.

4. Thursday: Smoked trout salad with horseradish

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

Packed with fresh herbs and tossed in a zesty dressing, this smoked trout salad will become an instant family favourite. Get the smoked trout salad with horseradish recipe.

5. Friday: Easy grilled pizza

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Transform your barbecue into a backyard pizza oven. (It’s the easiest, fastest, most fun way to have pizza, we promise.) Get this easy grilled pizza recipe.

6. Dessert: Tahini ice cream