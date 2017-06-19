Advertisement
5 killer ice cream sandwiches to keep your summer chill

Why choose between ice cream or cookies when you can have both?

Photo, Erik Putz.

Peanut butter cookie ice cream sandwiches

These peanut butter cookies are soft and chewy and oh-so perfect for making ice cream sandwiches. Keep it simple with vanilla ice cream, or dress them up with chopped nuts and sprinkles. Get the recipe.

