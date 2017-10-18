20 Gooey And Decadent Caramel Dessert Recipes

Drizzled over cheesecake squares, chilled with chocolate fudge or layered into a decadent pie — there are so many ways to indulge a caramel craving. Here are 20 caramel dessert recipes that will bring an extra dose of decadence to the dessert menu, and satisfy any sweet tooth:

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Sticky toffee pudding with caramel sauce A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongey cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make caramel turtle squares