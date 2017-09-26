10 Sweet-Tart Cranberry Recipes For Thanksgiving

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cranberries have a lot to offer the Thanksgiving table! From a traditional homemade sauce (obviously) to a decadent cheesecake topping and a savoury stuffing, here are just a few ideas on how to use these ruby-red berries during the holiday.
Cranberry sauce is one of the quickest and easiest things to make for Thanksgiving dinner. All you need is sugar and fresh cranberries. (Seriously, leave the canned stuff on the shelf this year. You won’t believe how much better homemade sauce tastes.) Get the recipe.