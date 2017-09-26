Recipe Collections

10 Sweet-Tart Cranberry Recipes For Thanksgiving

This tart berry is good for a lot more than just sauce (but we’ve got a recipe for that, too).

Cranberries have a lot to offer the Thanksgiving table! From a traditional homemade sauce (obviously) to a decadent cheesecake topping and a savoury stuffing, here are just a few ideas on how to use these ruby-red berries during the holiday.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Homemade cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is one of the quickest and easiest things to make for Thanksgiving dinner. All you need is sugar and fresh cranberries. (Seriously, leave the canned stuff on the shelf this year. You won’t believe how much better homemade sauce tastes.) Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make homemade cranberry sauce
