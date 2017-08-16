Recipe Collections

12 Fruit Crumbles, Crisps And Cobblers

Saucy, seasonal baked fruits, sweet oat crumbles and airy dumplings are the perfect match.

by

What’s not to love about a fruit crumble? These simple crumbles, crisps and cobblers give you all the juiciness and aroma of a pie without the hassle of preparing pastry — and they’re the perfect pairing for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Plum cobbler

Serve this in-season plum and blackberry cobbler warm, with a melty scoop of cool vanilla ice cream. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
Cookies and cream ice cream
14 easy muffin recipes
6 fruit-topped pavlovas and meringues

Resources