Classic Spaghetti, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Cauliflower farro bowl

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Packed with pulses, healthy grains and roasted cauliflower (our fave), this healthy bowl will start the week off right. Get this cauliflower farro bowl recipe.

2. Tuesday: Classic spaghetti and meatballs

Ready in: 1 hour. Serves: 6.

Make tonight pasta night with an all-time classic. Serve with salad, garlic bread and extra parmesan and dig in. Get this classic spaghetti and meatballs recipe.

3. Wednesday: Pork medallions with arugula and apple salad

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Get affordable, quick cooking pork tenderloin onto your grocery lists, stat. This crunchy salad gets paired with saucy medallions for a speedy and mouth-wateringly delicious dinner. Get this pork medallions with arugula and apple salad recipe.

4. Thursday: Sweet and spicy glazed salmon

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Brighten up a chilly spring week with an extra punch of colour. Pink citrus and garden greens take this salmon dish to the next level. Get this sweet and spicy glazed salmon recipe.

5. Friday: Hoisin chicken rice bowl

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Keep your dinner game strong (and healthy) with a grain bowl packed with chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews — plus a drizzle or sriracha for heat. Get this hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe.

6. Dessert: Coconut macaroons