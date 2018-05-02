Recipe Collections

20 Easy Recipes To Eat Your Way Through Cinco De Mayo

Our favourite fiesta-ready dishes, from icy margaritas to spicy tacos, chunky salsa and a rich tres leches cake.

by

Cinco de Mayo is approaching, and there’s nothing we enjoy more than a frosty margarita and a crispy taco (and a bowl of guacamole, of course). If you’re inspired to host a fabulously fun fiesta, look no further than these recipes. From a super-easy pico de gallo salsa (watch how it’s made below), to juicy pork carnitas and velvety lime pudding, there’s a lot to choose from.

Grilled steak tacos
20
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make homemade pico de gallo salsa
Resources