20 Easy Recipes To Eat Your Way Through Cinco De Mayo

1. Grilled steak tacos

We like these tacos with red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo salsa, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime. Get this grilled steak taco recipe.

2. Strawberry margarita

A cool and fruity drink that will never go out of style. Make it with fresh in-season strawberries for premium-quality results. Get this frozen strawberry margarita recipe.

3. Cucumber-jalapeño margarita mocktail

An easy drink with a little spicy kick to serve up to anyone looking for a fresh and enjoyable non-alcholic beverage. Get this cucumber jalapeno margarita mocktail recipe.

4. Mojito fish tacos

Topped with minty ‘slaw, fresh lime and a dash of hot sauce, these are the fish tacos you’ll be making all summer long. (We just can’t get enough.) Get this fish taco recipe.

5. Juicy pork carnitas

This slow-cooked dish is flavourful and simple, delicious when served with rice and a Mexican crema. Get this pork carnitas recipe.

6. Lagerita

Beer gets a makeover! We’ve combined two favourites (a refreshing lager and a citrusy margarita) into an amazing cocktail you’ll be craving all summer long. Get this lagerita recipe.

7. Homemade guacamole

No party on Cinco de Mayo is complete without a heaping bowl of homemade guacamole. Get this guacamole recipe.

8. BBQ-chicken tostadas

Cilantro, chilis, chicken, lime — these tostadas (with a side of salsa verde) will be so popular, you won’t be waiting until next year to have them again. Get this tostada recipe.

9. Margarita ice pops

If your guests hit the spicy food a little too hard, these margarita pops are the perfect antidote. (Tip: Make extras — they’re ridiculously good.) Get this ice pop recipe.

10. Chicken enchiladas

Stuffed with cheese, chicken and vegetables, these baked enchiladas are a simple all-in-one meal everyone will enjoy. Get this enchilada recipe.

11. Tequila and lime cola

Dazzle guests with this silver tequila and lime-laced cola. Get this cola recipe.

12. Serrano chili ceviche

Zesty and a little bit spicy — this dish is mixed with some truly delicious Latin American flavours (from fresh fish to creamy avocado and ripe tomato.). Get this ceviche recipe.

13. Mexican chicken tacos

Tacos are great for easy entertaining; just mix and match with your favourite toppings and dig in. Get this chicken taco recipe.

14. Shrimp tacos

Not in the mood for chicken? Try these tacos with guacamole, pineapple-watermelon salsa and a squeeze of lime. Get this shrimp taco recipe.

15. Paletas

Cool things down after dinner with Latin American ice pops. To make: mix fresh, juicy fruit with punchy flavours like lime and ginger, and freeze. Get these paleta recipes.

16. Chino margarita

And if a classic margarita leaves you uninspired, why not try this lime-tangerine version?

17. Margarita puddings

Any good fiesta needs an eye-catching dessert — our margarita puddings are a perfect fit for a Mexican-themed party. Get this margarita pudding recipe.

18. Velvety lime pudding

In case the party needs more lime — these puddings are smooth, rich, tangy and sweet. Get this lime pudding recipe.

19. Tres leches coconut cake

We gave this Latin American cake, traditionally made with three types of milk, a delicious twist with rich coconut milk. Get this coconut cake recipe.

20. Raspberry-margarita sorbet