23 Chicken Thigh Recipes That Prove They’re The Best Part Of The Bird

1. Peri peri chicken pilaf

Peri peri is a Portuguese or African spice blend made of dried chilis, garlic and citrus peel. Sprinkle it over chicken and cook in rice for a quick pilaf. Get this peri peri chicken recipe.

2. Chinese-style lemon chicken

For a weeknight treat, fry up your favourite, lemony take-out staple at home. Get this lemon chicken recipe.

3. Orange soy-braised chicken thighs

Cooked in an orange-soy mix, these sweet-salty braised chicken thighs are best served over rice. Get this braised chicken recipe.

4. Skillet chicken pot pie

We like to use store-bought pie crust to make this one-pot dinner. It saves on time and mess. Get this chicken pot pie recipe.

5. Quick coq au vin

Elegant, delicious meals don’t have to be time-consuming or pricy. Ready in just 40 minutes, tender chicken is paired with simple vegetables and an amazing sauce for a weeknight dish that’s entertaining-worthy. Get this coq au vin recipe.

6. Quick chicken posole

A spicy chicken and bean soup that’s perfect for big-batch cooking or when you have a few guests over. Get this chicken posole recipe.

7. Udon noodle soup

Skip regular chicken soup for this tasty Japanese version! Topped with kimchi, green onion, mushroom and a soft-boiled egg, it’s the just the thing to get you through this last stretch of cold weather. Get this udon noodle soup recipe.

8. Chicken chili verde

A spicy green chicken and bean soup to kick that cold that’s been hanging around too long. Top with your choice of avocado, jalapeños, cheese, cilantro and tortillas (for crunch). Get this chili verde recipe.

9. Nutty chicken stew with squash

Creamy butternut squash, chunky tomatoes and pieces of juicy chicken make this dish a comforting (and easy) meal for weeknights this winter. Get this chicken stew recipe.

10. Chipotle-garlic-chicken pasta

This saucy garlic-chicken pasta is what easy, end-of-the-week eats are all about. Pair with crusty french bread and red wine, and dig in. Get this chipotle chicken pasta recipe.

11. Japanese fried chicken bites

Tip: Don’t let deep-frying scare you. The trick is to use a heavy-bottom pan for even heat distribution. Get this fried chicken recipe.

12. Chicken caccitore

A two-for-one weeknight dinner! Make caccitore tonight — and tomorrow you’ll be able to whip up a tomato, chicken and rice soup in just a half-hour. Get this chicken caccitore recipe.

13. Braised chicken and tomato stew

A classic method of cooking less-tender (and more affordable) cuts of meat and vegetables, braising starts with a pan-sear so the food gains colour and flavour. It’s then cooked gently, covered, in barely bubbling liquid until exceedingly tender. Get this chicken and tomato stew recipe.

14. Gingery chicken congee

This simple but delicious rice porridge is a classic Asian breakfast and a test-kitchen staff favourite. It’s especially good for anyone who prefers savoury over sweet on a chilly morning. It’s great in a thermal container on a ski trip too. Get this gingery chicken congee recipe.

15. Tangine-style sticky chicken

You’ll love this fragrant, Moroccan-inspired dish — it gives eating at home a flavourful twist. Get this sticky chicken recipe.

16. Herbed chicken with mint-pepper salsa

This simple salsa-topped chicken livens up the weeknight with a little extra kick on the side: crisp jalapeño pan fries. Get this herbed chicken recipe.

17. Chicken and dumplings

While chicken thighs get golden, whip up a batch of herbed dumplings. The result is a warm and hearty family staple. Get this chicken and dumplings recipe.

18. Spanish chicken with golden rice

Dine with Spanish style tonight. (This golden rice and spiced chicken combo fits the bill perfectly.) Get this spanish chicken recipe.

19. Chicken tajine with oranges and olives

A strong note of citrus pairs perfectly with the Eastern spices, creating an explosion of flavours your taste buds will love. Get this chicken tajine recipe.

20. Finger-lickin’ Cajun chicken

Topped with saucy tomatoes, this five-ingredient cajun chicken will have you licking your plate clean, too. Get this cajun chicken recipe.

21. Hong Kong chicken curry

This dish is both bright and mellow, thanks in part to the addition of punchy curry powder and rich coconut milk. The trio of carrots, potatoes and peas helps the meal come together easily with fridge and pantry staples. Get this chicken curry recipe.

22. Chicken and leek pie

The leeks, thyme and garlic makes this a deliciously fragrant dish. It also tastes as good as it smells! Get this chicken and leek pie recipe.

23. Warm chicken salad