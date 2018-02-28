Recipe Collections

23 Chicken Thigh Recipes That Prove They’re The Best Part Of The Bird

Feel like chicken tonight? This flavourful (and affordable) cut is the way to go.

You can bake it, braise it, fry it, put it in soup, savoury pies or serve it as the star of the show — one thing you can always count on is that the chicken thigh is an incredibly versatile (and affordable) meat. So break away from boneless chicken breasts and try some flavourful new meal ideas tonight.

Peri peri chicken pilaf
Watch: How to break down a chicken
