Nutty Chicken Stew, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Weeknights are best when filled with easy, delicious meals that don’t require a lot of effort. From a hearty stew to a healthy vegetarian main, this meal plan has everything you need to get dinner on the table. We’ve even got a grocery list to help with the shopping! (Kitchen Tip: We made dessert optional, so don’t forget to add the ingredients to your list.)

And leftovers — what leftovers? Here’s a simple set of recipes to help you use up any odds and ends when the week is over.

1. Monday: White beans on toast with arugula salad Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Make Meatless Monday’s meal as exciting as every other day of the week. Easy to whip up, this toast spread gets a huge boost from white wine, fresh thyme and garlic, turning it into an elegantly flavoured vegetarian dish. Get the recipe for white beans on toast. 2. Tuesday: Nutty chicken stew with squash Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Cold weather calls for hearty stews. Big chunks of veg pair with spicy grated ginger and natural peanut butter for an oh-so-satisfying bowl of winter comfort food. Get the recipe for nutty chicken stew. 3. Wednesday: Cottage pie with celery root mash Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

This week’s two-for-one dinner recipe starts with a warming skillet pie topped with our favourite root vegetable right now: celeriac. And the leftovers? Click ahead to see how to use them. Get the recipe for cottage pie. 4. Thursday: Bacon colcannon with apple salad Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Our take on the traditional Irish dish. Often made with mashed potatoes and either kale, cabbage, onions, chives or bacon, this cozy dish is incredibly simple to make (thanks in part to yesterday’s leftovers). Dish it up with a fresh and crisp salad, and dinner’s on the table in no time. Get the recipe for bacon colcannon. 5. Friday: Caramel salmon with carrot slaw Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Close out the work week with something simple and colourful: glazed fish and crisp veggie ‘slaw. Get the recipe for caramel salmon. 6. Dessert: Banana sundae tart Ready in: 50 min. Serves: 9.

We’ve winterized a summer favourite! Gorgeous and flaky puff pastry is topped with caramelized bananas, rich sauce and a scoop of ice cream, with a cherry on top (of course) for a show-stopping dessert you don’t have to stress over. Get the recipe for our banana sundae tart.

Watch: How to make kung pao chicken stir fry