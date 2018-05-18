Curry-Coconut Chicken Skewers, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Curried coconut chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

With an addictive curry and coconut sauce, you’ll want to make these spicy chicken skewers over and over — good thing they’re quick! Get this curried coconut chicken recipe.

2. Tuesday: Mushroom grain bowl

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

This nutritious grain bowl has it all — quinoa, roasted mushrooms, lentils, hazelnuts and goat cheese, making for a hearty and complete vegetarian dinner. Get this mushroom grain bowl recipe.

3. Wednesday: Linguine with arugula pesto and pancetta

Eady in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

This easy pasta is perfect for a weeknight dinner al fresco. Make it extra-quick by preparing the pesto ahead of time — it keeps up to 3 days in the fridge. Get this pesto linguine recipe.

4. Thursday: Flank steak with snow pea and radish salad

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Grill up flank steak and pair with crunchy, in-season snow peas and radishes for a deliciously easy meal. Get this flank steak salad recipe.

5. Friday: Seared scallops with Greek barley salad

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Fresh scallops are such a treat — do them justice by searing them to a golden brown and serving with a fresh and herbaceous Greek-inspired salad. Get this seared scallops recipe.

6. Dessert: Raspberry-rhubarb compote