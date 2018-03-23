Chicken And Asparagus Bake, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Once all the shopping is out of the way, it’s easy to cook along with us every night as we use flavourful, easy dinner recipes to make meals in 45 minutes or less. And leftovers — what leftovers? The simple set of recipes down below use up any odds and ends when the week is over.

And don’t forget this printable grocery list! It has everything you need to buy, plus a few items to make sure your pantry stays stocked.

Use Up The Leftover Ingredients

1. Iceberg lettuce.

Classic wedge salad

Arrange 1/2 head iceberg lettuce, sliced into thin wedges, on a platter. Stir 1/4 cup each mayo, sour cream and crumbled blue cheese with 2 tbsp finely chopped chives, 1 tbsp lemon juice and 1/4 tsp salt in a bowl. Drizzle over lettuce. Top with 2 sliced hard-boiled eggs and 3 crumbled bacon strips. Season with fresh pepper.

2. Fresh thyme.

Herbed lemonade

In a pot, boil 1 1/2 cups water with 1 cup sugar and 4 thyme sprigs. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, 10 min. Discard thyme, then pour into a pitcher along with 4 cups water and 1 cup lemon juice. Serve chilled.

3. Panko.

Vegetarian “fish” cakes

Pulse 540 mL canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed, with 2 green onions, 2 tbsp each mayo and capers, 1 tbsp each lemon zest and juice, 1 tsp Dijon and 1/4 tsp salt in a food processor until finely chopped. Shape into 4 1/2-in.-thick patties, then coat with 3/4 cup panko. Pan-fry in oil over medium-high until golden, 2 min per side.

4. White miso paste.

Roasted eggplant

Toss 4 halved Japanese eggplants with 1/4 cup canola oil on a baking sheet until coated. Arrange, cut-side up. Roast at 425F until tender, 20 min. Whisk 3 tbsp white miso paste with 2 tbsp rice vinegar and 1 tbsp each minced ginger, sesame oil and honey in a bowl. Generously brush over eggplant. Return to oven and broil until golden, 1 to 2 min. Sprinkle with 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds.

