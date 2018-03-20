Easter

Our Top 10 Easter Baking Recipes, Including Irresistible Hot-Cross Buns And Cinnamon Rolls

Easter and sweet, delicious breads go together like chocolate eggs and a basket.

by

Spring has sprung (well, technically), which means the Easter long weekend is almost here. There are tons of tasty baked goods you could bake up for the holiday: everything from soft hot-cross buns and glazed monkey bread for late Sunday brunch, to an elegant cinnamon-twist wreath that’s perfect for a crowd. Here are 10 ways you can fire up the oven next weekend.

Hot-cross buns
10
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make the best-ever cinnamon buns
Resources