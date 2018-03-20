Our Top 10 Easter Baking Recipes, Including Irresistible Hot-Cross Buns And Cinnamon Rolls

1. Hot-cross buns

These buns are packed with fruit and sweet spices and marked with a cross. Fun fact: They were banned from sale in Elizabethan England every day except for Good Friday, Christmas or for burials. Get this hot-cross buns recipe.

2. Braided bread with Mini Eggs

Italian and Greek cuisines both feature a braided Easter bread dotted with colour-tinted hen’s eggs. Although we love the classic recipe, we like tucking in candied eggs just after baking for a hint of chocolate. Get this braided bread with mini eggs recipe.

3. Raspberry and streusel coffee cake

This not-too-sweet cake is perfect for a post-Easter-brunch indulgence. Get this raspberry and streusel coffee cake recipe.

4. Cinnamon twist wreath

Luxurious ingredients like butter and eggs are often given up during Lent, so they play a major role in traditional Easter breads. This sweet dough also comes with brown sugar and cinnamon to really sweeten things up. Get this cinnamon twist wreath recipe.

5. Cinnamon scroll loaf

Using our cinnamon wreath recipe (with a few tweaks) we created a beautifully rolled bread loaf with a double swirl in the middle. Serve warm with butter. Get this cinnamon scroll loaf recipe.

6. Classic cinnamon buns

Easter celebrations and sweet indulgent breads go together like coloured eggs and a basket. Of course, we never need a reason to bake up a pan of buttery-rich cinnamon rolls. Get this classic cinnamon buns recipe.

7. Baby babka buns

These sweet buns, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, are breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get this baby babka buns recipe.

8. Monkey bread

A sweet and gooey pull-apart bread the whole family can dig into at once. Watch and see how it’s made here. Get this monkey bread recipe.

9. Caramel-pecan sticky buns

An easy brunch treat, crammed with brown sugar and pecans. Get this caramel-pecan sticky buns recipe.

10. Lemon loaf