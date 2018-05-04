27 Bright Mediterranean Recipes For Spring And Summer

1. Muhammara

A popular Mediterranean dish, muhammara is a spiced roasted-red-pepper blend that can be used as a sauce, dip or spread — depending on what you’re in the mood for. Try it as a sauce on grilled kebabs, as a dip for crispy flatbread, or a spread for grilled baguette. Get this muhammara recipe.

2. Mint and sumac halloumi bites

Watch out, this lightly spiced fried cheese with pomegranate and pistachio is dangerously delicious. Get this halloumi bites recipe.

3. Sicilian zucchini boats

Packed with vegetables, these roasted zucchini boats make a colourful spring side dish or appetizer. Get this zucchini boats recipe.

4. Turkish salad with mint and feta

Onion, tomato, feta and cucumber mixed with tender baby spinach and fresh mint make for a crisp, ultra-fresh serving of your daily veg. Get this Turkish salad recipe.

5. Harissa yogurt grilled chicken

Give the usual grilled chicken a serious upgrade with a harissa-yogurt marinade. (The combination of spices will leave everyone wanting more!) Get this harissa chicken recipe.

6. Wheat berry tabbouleh salad

Tabbouleh, a Mediterranean dish of tomatoes, mint, bulgur and onions gets a revamp with protein- and fibre-rich wheat berries, crisp apple chunks, cucumber and parsley. Get this tabbouleh salad recipe.

7. Turkish pides

In Turkey, these stuffed flatbreads are known as pide. Ground beef and lamb are both traditional choices, but you can swap in spinach and feta for a vegetarian take. Get this Turkish pide recipe.

8. Easy lemon pasta

Fresh lemons, grated cheese, olive oil and al dente pasta will have you eating like an Italian on the Mediterranean coast tonight. Get this easy lemon pasta recipe.

9. Homemade limoncello

Finish off that easy pasta meal with a little extra zip. Homemade limoncello is worth the wait. Find some good-quality lemons and vodka, pack them in jars together, and in two weeks it’s ready to drink (with a little sugar, water and added vodka). Store it in the freezer until ready to serve. Get this homemade limoncello recipe.

10. Greek goddess pasta salad

Basil, olives and sundried tomatoes pair with creamy goat’s cheese and orzo for a flavour-rich pasta salad. Get this pasta salad recipe.

11. Grilled halloumi and vegetable salad

A summery salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs for a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this vegetable salad recipe.

12. Fresh fig salad with blackberries

Fresh figs, dates and sunflower shoots give this salad Eastern Mediterranean–inspired style. Get this fig salad recipe.

13. Panzanella salad

Grilled zucchini, eggplant and peppers add even more colour and flavour to this traditional Tuscan salad. Get this panzanella salad recipe.

14. Fresh Sicilian pasta

Thick bucatini noodles get dressed with a rustic tomato sauce, basil leaves and freshly grated parmesan for an amazingly easy pasta course. Get this Sicilian pasta recipe.

15. Greek antipasto kebab

Antipasto classics are skewered, grilled and dressed as a mouthwatering spring/summer BBQ main. Get this antipasto kebab recipe.

16. Grilled greek chicken meze platter

A sharing platter with kebabs, pita, creamy eggplant dip and whipped feta. Get this chicken meze platter recipe.

17. Grilled spiced shrimp and dolmades with zucchini salad

Dolmades (rice and herb-stuff grape leaves) are usually a vegetarian appetizer or side — though some versions call for adding ground lamb or pork. They can be made at home, or are available in supermarket deli carts or cans. Get this dolmades recipe.

18. Homemade black olive tapenade

Turn olives, one of the Mediterranean’s most famous ingredients, into a versatile spread that adds instant punch to any dish, from pasta to chicken and beyond. Get this tapenade recipe.

19. Mediterranean turkey burger

Instead of your usual beef burger, try a speedy herb and olive turkey burger the next time you fire up the grill! Topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil, it’s a refreshing alternative. Get this turkey burger recipe.

20. Mediterranean zucchini

Just 5 minutes of prep has this salad ready for a quick sauté and assembly. Get this zucchini recipe.

21. Mediterranean linguine with tomatoes, olives and feta

This pasta dish is perfect for Greek salad lovers! Add shrimp or chicken to take it to the next level. Get this Mediterranean linguine recipe.

22. Mediterranean tomato and bean salad

Crunchy green beans, juicy grape tomatoes and savoury basil pesto star in this fragrant starter. Get this bean salad recipe.

23. Mediterranean beet plate

For this colourful starter plate, mix and match your beets (we’ve added golden beets here for contrast). Serve overtop creamy Greek yogurt with parsley, and slices of crisp crostini. Get this beet plate recipe.

24. Heirloom caprese salad

This classic tomato and fresh mozzarella salad is a mutil-coloured stunner when using ripe heirloom tomatoes (but any fresh tomato will do). Get this caprese salad recipe.

25. Mediterranean summer pasta salad

A Greek take on one of summer’s favourite dishes: pasta salad. Packed with so many different flavours, its a must-have during barbacue season. Get this pasta salad recipe.

26. Mediterranean fettuccine

Not only is this recipe full of fresh flavours, it’s also part of our two-for one dinner recipe series. (Hint: It’s made from the leftovers of the previous night’s dish, haddock with tomato relish.) Get this fettuccine recipe.

27. Quick antipasto salad