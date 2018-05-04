Recipe Collections

27 Bright Mediterranean Recipes For Spring And Summer

The unique flavours of Mediterranean cuisine inspired each colourful, vegetable-laden plate on this list.

by

Now that spring is here (and the local seasonal produce is trickling into stores), we’re channeling some of our favourite Mediterranean colours and flavours during dinner. From easy chicken marinades to fresh pastas — and all the vegetables — here’s a little inspiration for dinner-planning this spring and summer:

Muhammara
27
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make fresh Sicilian pasta sauce
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter