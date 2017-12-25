Recipe Collections

15 Decadent Breakfast Breads For New Year’s Day

Let’s celebrate the new year with a bevvy of breakfast options, from golden challah to a streusel-topped loaf swirled with butter and dark chocolate.

Make the first meal of 2018 one to remember with gorgeous breads and buns! From cinnamon-laced twist breads to fluffy cinnamon buns (watch how they’re made below) and an unreal chocolate loaf, there’s an indulgent breakfast treat here for everyone.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Chocolate babka spiral

This sweet bread, topped with crunchy streusel and swirled with butter and dark chocolate, is breakfast and dessert all rolled into one. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make cinnamon buns
