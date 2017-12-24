Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Of 2017

The Chatelaine food team did a whole lot of cooking in 2017, and it turned out to be a very tasty year on our end. (Our co-workers couldn’t get enough of these pink coconut snowballs.) But enough about us.

We wanted to know which Chatelaine recipes were the biggest hits in our reader’s kitchens, so we looked up which ones you used the most. And judging from the results, there are plenty of sweet tooths out there. From a classic rhubarb crisp and chocolately cakes to crunchy vegetarian bowls and one-pan dinners, these are our most popular recipes of 2017.

1 of 20 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. 20: Sweet and sour pineapple chicken This homemade dish can rival takeout any day of the week. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make our Easy Chocolate Cake, one of our most popular recipes of 2017