Our 25 best recipes of 2016

The results are in! From chicken stew to streusel-topped coffee cake, these are the recipes you loved most this year.

1

1 of 25

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

25: Raspberry and streusel coffee cake

The name’s a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren’t coffee-flavoured, they’re meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
14 creative ways to use up the turkey leftovers
12 no-bake desserts for the holidays
12 one-pan recipes to make dinner easier

One comment on “Our 25 best recipes of 2016

  1. What i do not understood is in reality how you’re not really much more well-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly on the subject of this subject, produced me individually believe it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men are not interested except it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!

    http://pinkfascinator.com/lime-green-fascinators-for-wedding-events-beauty-you-will-always-enjoy/

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources