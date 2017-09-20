16 Classic Cake Recipes For Every Occasion (Including Staying In On A Friday Night)

Sometimes the best recipes are the ones that keep things simple. These classic cakes cover every event, from birthdays to dinner parties and Friday night cravings. From our take on a deep and delicious chocolate cake (watch how to make it below), to an airy angel food cake and a crumbly coffee cake, these are the recipes we come back to again and again. (We hope you will too.)

1 of 16 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Easy chocolate cake This riff on McCain's Deep n' Delicious cake is one to keep in your back pocket at all times. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make the easiest-ever chocolate cake