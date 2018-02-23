25 Of The Best Avocado Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

1. Tomato-avocado toast

If you can’t never get enough avocado toast, this is the dish for you. Get your hands on some nice heirloom tomatoes, whip up a garlicky fresh cheese base and start stacking. Try our tomato-avocado toast recipe.

2. Scrambled egg taco

Breakfast for dinner has never looked so good. Here, we’ve dressed up an classic scramble with avocado, chorizo sausage, microgreens, cheddar and fresh tomatoes. Get this scrambled egg taco recipe.

3. Avocado dressing

Instead of chopping them up for salad, try them in an ultra-creamy dressing. Here, we’ve paired avocado with cilantro, green onions and lemon for added zestiness and zip. Get this avocado dressing recipe.

4. Avocado and snap pea salad rolls

Ramp up your salad roll game to expert levels by adding more greens to the mix with avocado, parsley, green onion, snaps peas, mint, cucumber and basil. (Plus green dressing. We did say expert-level, after all.) Get this avocado and snap pea salad rolls recipe.

5. Avocado devilled eggs

We swap out the mayo filling for avocado. Topped with a slice of cucumber, cilantro and sesame seeds, this retro appetizer is social-media worthy. Get this avocado devilled eggs recipe.

6. Shrimp avocado and mango salad rolls

Break out the bag of pre-cooked shrimp you have stashed in your freezer. This no-cook meal just requires a bit of assembly. Serve these rolls with Thai chili sauce and ground-up peanuts. Get this avocado and mango salad roll recipe.

7. Avocado pound cake

Get the health benefits of avocado and raspberries in one very pretty dessert. Get this avocado pound cake recipe.

8. Avocado ice cream (1/2 cup avocado)

A creamy and sweet ice cream — made with just 3 ingredients. Get this avocado ice cream recipe.

9. Mexican jicama and avocado salad

Sometimes you just want a break from romaine. This crunchy, satisfying jicama and avocado salad packs plenty of colour and international flavour (and no lettuce). Get this avocado salad recipe.

10. Sweet peas on toast

Toast isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Today, dress it up for dinner with a sweet pea and avocado spread, topped with an egg, sunny side up. Get this sweet peas on toast recipe.

11. Chicken chili verde

Creamy slices of avocado are the perfect garnish for this chunky chicken and bean soup. Get this chicken chili verde recipe.

12. Green goddess smoothie bowl

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl and a pared-down, stress-free routine. This easy, eye-pleasing bowl begins with a fruit and yogurt base and is packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get this smoothe bowl recipe.

13. Shrimp and grapefruit salad (1 avocado)

This light salad with avocado, shrimp and a dijon vinaigrette is a refreshing and healthy meal. Get this grapefruit salad recipe.

14. Ginger-shrimp brown-rice bowl (1 avocado)

With a medley of flavours, this rice bowl — topped with feta, cilantro, shrimp and avocado — is a simple and filling dinner. Get this brown rice bowl recipe.

15. Cauliflower tacos

Roast cauliflower and throw together a quick ‘slaw for delicious, gluten-free tacos tonight. Get this cauliflower tacos recipe.

16. Breakfast sandwich

What could be better — or easier — than eggs and bacon with a slice of cheddar on toasted bread? Serve with a side of tomato and avocado slices. Get this breakfast sandwich recipe.

17. Club salad

A protein-packed salad that’s creamy, zesty and fresh. Get this club salad recipe.

18. Curried quinoa and collard green wraps (1 avocado)

Packed with superfoods (avocado, beets, carrots, quinoa), it’s also under 500 calories and ready in 25 minutes! Get this collard green wrap recipe.

19. Tex-Mex salad

This salad, served with beans on toast, adds just the right amount of balance for a delicious southwestern meal. Get this Tex-Mex salad recipe.

20. Spicy Mexican chicken soup (1 avocado)

Perfect for the late days of winter, this zesty soup has a little kick of spice to help you warm up on cool evenings. Get this Mexican chicken soup recipe.

21. Serrano chili ceviche

Zesty and a little bit spicy — this dish is mixed with some truly delicious Latin American flavours, from fresh fish to creamy avocado and ripe tomato. Get this ceviche recipe. What is ceviche? This Latin American dish is prepared by “cooking” raw ﬁsh in citrus juice. The acid in the juice alters the protein in ﬁsh, in a process similar to cooking. This dish is prepared without heat, so always use the freshest ﬁsh possible.

22. Flank steak with tomatoes and avocado

Sauce up that steak with something other than BBQ sauce. Try this fresh salsa for a simple, colourful finish. Get this flank steak and avocado salsa recipe.

23. Seared salmon salad

A delicious and healthy spring salad that’s on the table in just 15 minutes. Get this grapefruit salad recipe.

24. Guacamole

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Channel summer with this snacktime favourite as an easy appetizer tonight. Get this guacamole recipe.

25. Avocado yogurt