12 recipes for a Father’s Day BBQ

Celebrate Dad with a barbecue feast, complete with all the classics: potato salad, saucy chicken, ribs and homemade ice cream for dessert.

Saucy BBQ chicken

Who doesn't love barbecue sauce? Slather up your chicken with this homemade recipe — it's fast, easy and delicious. Get the recipe.

