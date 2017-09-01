Recipe Collections

Saucy BBQ Chicken Plus 4 More Perfect-For-The-Grill Meals

Get the most out of your grill before the cooler weather hits with this dinner plan packed with great grilling recipes.

Before your focus turns to hearty fall offerings, enjoy cooking and eating al fresco with this dinner plan where everything is cooked outside on the ‘cue. From tasty chicken with an addictive sauce to Greek-inspired lamb skewers, all these dinners can be made in 45 minutes or less!

Monday: Saucy BBQ Chicken

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.
Once you realize how easy (and delicious) it is to make your own barbecue sauce, you’ll never go back to the store-bought stuff. Grill up some vegetables alongside the chicken for a tasty side of panzanella salad. Get the recipe.

