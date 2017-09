Saucy BBQ Chicken Plus 4 More Perfect-For-The-Grill Meals

Before your focus turns to hearty fall offerings, enjoy cooking and eating al fresco with this dinner plan where everything is cooked outside on the ‘cue. From tasty chicken with an addictive sauce to Greek-inspired lamb skewers, all these dinners can be made in 45 minutes or less!

Photo,Roberto Caruso. Monday: Saucy BBQ Chicken Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Once you realize how easy (and delicious) it is to make your own barbecue sauce, you’ll never go back to the store-bought stuff. Grill up some vegetables alongside the chicken for a tasty side of panzanella salad. Get the recipe.

Monday: Saucy BBQ Chicken Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Once you realize how easy (and delicious) it is to make your own barbecue sauce, you'll never go back to the store-bought stuff. Grill up some vegetables alongside the chicken for a tasty side of panzanella salad. Get the recipe.

Tuesday: Grilled Halloumi Zucchini and Chickpea Salad Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Halloumi's high melting point makes it the perfect grilling cheese. Paired with in-season zucchini, chickpeas and fresh herbs, it makes for a satisfying vegetarian dinner. Get the recipe.

Wednesday: Inside-Out Cheddar Burgers Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Placing cheddar cheese in the centre of beef patties gives your burger gooey melted cheese in each bite. Get the recipe.

Thursday: Lamb Antipasto Skewers with Herbed Feta Dressing Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 8.

Lamb, plus four different vegetables and a herbed feta dressing gives these skewers a gourmet feel without any extra work. Get the recipe.

5. Friday: Barbecued Trout and Pineapple Salad For an elegant dinner (with minimal effort), let the grill do the work for you! Our easy barbecued trout, paired with a light and tropical salad, will have everyone asking for seconds. Get the recipe

Dessert: Grilled Peach Melba Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4.

The barbecue isn't just for making dinner! Grill late summer peaches with honey and cinnamon and serve with frozen yogurt for an easy dessert. Get the recipe.

