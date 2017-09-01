Recipe Collections

31 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

Bushels of these tart and crisp or soft and honeyed gems will be arriving from the orchards soon, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Apples are on their way, and we couldn’t be more excited. From the our classic pie recipe to a cozy crisp, savoury apple-cheese tart and more, these recipes will keep you busy well into the fall.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Apple slab pie

Got a big party coming over? Our apple slab pie serves 16! Bonus: Create a paper cone and drizzle the pie with icing for that fresh-from-the-bakery look. Get the recipe.

