Recipe Collections

23 bright and summery zucchini recipes

A versatile vegetable you can enjoy fresh, roasted or grilled in everything from salad to tacos and brunch-worthy griddle cakes.

by

1 of 23

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Ultimate zucchini muffins

The savoury seasonal fruit helps balance out the sweetness in the bread batter. Get the recipe. 

Previous
Next

Related:
How to buy, store and prepare zucchini
A quick guide to summer fruits and vegetables
Sharp-cheddar zucchini bread

Resources