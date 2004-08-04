Product of the month

Editor’s pick: Dufflet’s marvelous milk chocolate morsels

New on the sweet scene is a whimsical line of chocolate treats from Toronto’s dessert queen, Dufflet Rosenberg. With over thirty years of experience creating European-style cakes, cookies and candies, she’s now tempting us with a new line of small indulgences. Choose from caramel-crusted hazelnuts, pistachios covered with decadent milk chocolate, or tart cherries and plump blueberries. Keep a tube of these bite-size treats at your desk or arrange them on a small decorative plate for guests to savour with coffee after dinner. Look for them in gourmet food shops, Caban and Indigo, about $10.

