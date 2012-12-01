Mocktail recipe: The Chatelaine Fizz

Photo by Roberto Caruso

Prep: 5 min

Step aside, superfoods, we’ve developed a sinless super-drink. This mocktail is an instant refresher!

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tbsp pomegranate juice
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • soda water
  • frozen cranberries
  • fresh mint

Directions: Stir orange juice with pomegranate and lime juice in a flute. Top with soda water. Garnish with cranberries and mint leaves.

Makes 1 serving.

Prep tip: Freeze cranberries in a single layer on a baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer to a plastic bag and keep frozen.

  This contains OJ & pomegranate juice…we are being told often not to drink fruit juice so how is this healthy (while recognising the antioxidant value of the pj?)

