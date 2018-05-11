Menus

10 Incredible Long Weekend Grilling Menus To Kick Off Summer

Let’s break out all of summer’s best hits for the first long weekend of the season.

by

Summer is on its way, and we’re welcoming the first long weekend of the season in style: with a big grilling session that celebrates all our favourites! This Victoria Day weekend, make your barbecue plans all about the freshest local produce, the juiciest grilled burgers and steaks, and the coldest drinks — from sangria to margaritas and icy beer cocktails.

Big family barbecue menu
10
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make a strawberry margarita
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter