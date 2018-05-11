10 Incredible Long Weekend Grilling Menus To Kick Off Summer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Summer is on its way, and we’re welcoming the first long weekend of the season in style: with a big grilling session that celebrates all our favourites! This Victoria Day weekend, make your barbecue plans all about the freshest local produce, the juiciest grilled burgers and steaks, and the coldest drinks — from sangria to margaritas and icy beer cocktails.